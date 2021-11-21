Chairs thrown in brawl outside Glasgow's Oswald's Bar
Police are appealing for witnesses following a brawl involving about 20 people outside Oswald's pub in Glasgow city centre.
Officers received reports of the group causing a disturbance in Oswald Street at about 14:55 on Saturday.
Videos on social media showed men in balaclavas throwing chairs. One person caught in the crossfire took cover in a phone box.
No-one was seriously injured but there was damage to the outside of the bar.
Detectives are reviewing CCTV footage and appealing for mobile phone videos and dashcam footage to help their investigation.
Det Insp John Semple said: "We are aware of videos circulating online and we're appealing for witnesses to help us identify those involved.
"I would encourage anyone with information about this incident, who perhaps witnessed anything related to this shortly before or after the incident took place, to contact us."