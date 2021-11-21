Man, 19, dies in hospital after South Ayrshire crash
A 19-year-old man has died in hospital two days after being injured in a crash near Minishant, South Ayrshire.
Cameron Leith, from Ayr, was driving a blue Vauxhall Vectra which was in collision with a blue Ford Kuga on the B7045, at the junction with the B742, at about 07:35 on Wednesday.
He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock and was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died on Friday.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Sgt Craig Beaver said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.
"We're also keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or motorists with dashcam footage from around the time of the crash."