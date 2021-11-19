Glasgow pensioner killed by quad bike rider on drugs
- Published
A man has admitted killing a pensioner by mowing her down on a quad bike he had just bought from Gumtree.
Kurt Kilgour lost control of the bike, mounted the pavement in Millbrix Avenue in Knightswood, and struck Margaret Meldrum who was 75.
The 25-year-old had taken cocaine and Valium as well as alcohol when the incident happened in July 2019.
Mrs Meldrum, who was going to her local shop, did not survive despite attempts to save her.
Kilgour, from Glasgow, had bought the Honda off-roader on the selling website shortly before he ploughed into the pensioner.
The incident was captured by a friend of Kilgour, who was sitting behind him filming on his phone.
Learner driver Kilgour told police he had messed up.
He pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to causing death by dangerous driving.
During the hearing it emerged that Margaret's heartbroken husband William had also since died, failing to see justice for his wife of 46 years.
The court heard Kilgour had asked his friend Christopher Cullen to collect the quad bike for him on the day of the incident.
Mr Cullen did so before then picking up Kilgour and another young man and driving to Knightswood that afternoon.
Incident filmed
Prosecutor Leeanne McQuillan then said: "After being dropped off, Kilgour got on to the quad bike and the other man on the back.
"Kilgour began driving on the road. Christopher Cullen was concerned about this so began filming on his mobile phone."
The short footage then captured the incident.
It was played in court but Kilgour kept his head down in the dock and refused to look as it was shown on the TV screens.
Miss McQuillan said: "Margaret Meldrum was walking on the pavement close to her home.
"The quad bike...veered right, mounting the kerb onto the pavement where it struck Margaret.
"The passenger was thrown from the vehicle and ran away."
Two people living nearby immediately raced to help the OAP, who was trapped.
Fire crews managed to free her and paramedics carried out life support, but Mrs Meldrum did not recover.
She died due to head, neck and chest injuries as a result of the collision.
Initially, Kilgour could not be found, but was discovered near the scene smelling of alcohol.
He told police he had put the bike into fourth gear and lost control.
He was found to have 34mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The limit is 22mg.
Prosecutor Miss McQuillan continued: "He disclosed that he had been consuming alcohol, cocaine and Valium throughout the course of the previous few days.
"He appeared to the doctor to be under the influence of something."
'Not legal on public roads'
It also emerged Kilgour only held a provisional licence and that the Honda TRX 420 quad bike could not be legally used on public roads.
His QC Tony Graham said: "He appreciates that he could never be forgiven by the bereaved.
"He recognises that his foolish and dangerous actions caused the destruction of a human life. He instructs me to make an apology.
"He will not be seeking bail and seeks to be remanded in custody. A lengthy sentence is inevitable in this case."
Lord Burns deferred sentencing for reports until 21 December in Edinburgh.
At the time, Mrs Meldrum's husband William was quoted as saying the death had been the "worst moment of my life".
The then 80 year-old added: "I miss her so much. She was my angel.
"A neighbour came and told me Margaret was badly hurt, so I rushed out to see her.
"She was just lying there tangled up on top of the bike. It was horrible. I could not do a thing."