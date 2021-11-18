Drug dealer convicted of police officer murder bid
A drug dealer has been convicted of trying to kill a police officer after knocking him down during an arrest bid in Glasgow.
Wenjie Yu, 49, drove into PC Neil Kerr, 37, on Devonshire Gardens Lane, in Hyndland, on 21 July last year.
Mobile phone footage caught Yu driving a Mercedes at the officer as he tried to intercept a cannabis deal.
The High Court in Paisley heard PC Kerr was propelled into the air and thought he was "going to die".
Yu, who lodged a special defence of self-defence as he believed he was under attack by armed men, was also convicted of resisting and obstructing other officers in the lane.
Co-accused Wang Wen, 30, pled guilty mid-trial to being concerned in the supply of cannabis on the same day.
Yu was also convicted of the same charge by the jury.
The court heard plain clothed officers in three unmarked police cars were in the area based on intelligence that a "drugs transaction" was taking place.
PC Kerr boxed in a Mercedes driven by Yu on Devonshire Garden Lane.
He got out of the car while two colleagues approached Yu's vehicle from the driver's side, stated they were officers and ordered him to get out.
But as PC Kerr stopped in front of the Mercedes Yu suddenly drove towards him.
The officer told the court: "I managed to get a slight jump on the car and put both hands on it.
"I hit my head and shoulder off the windscreen of the car. I travelled with the car and was on the bonnet for a few seconds."
The officer said he was aware his car was on the other side and feared he was going to be crushed.
He added: "I felt myself propelling in the air and felt myself hitting the cobbles on the ground.
"My head and left shoulder smashed against the ground. I thought I was going to die."
PC Kerr stated the car came to a stop but could hear the engine revving.
Colleagues then struggled with Yu before arresting him and Weng, who was in the back seat.
PC Kerr required hospital treatment for a serious head injury and leg injuries.
The court heard he was off work for two-and-a-half months as a result of his ordeal.
'Very dangerous'
The jury were told Yu's four previous convictions were for road traffic matters and he had never spent time in custody.
First offender Weng told officers after his arrest that he was working for Triads to pay off a debt for a shop he had.
Donald Findlay QC, defending Yu, and Paul Nelson, representing Weng, will make their full pleas in mitigation at next month's sentencing.
Judge Fiona Tait remanded both men in custody.
After the verdict, Det Chief Insp John Morrison said the crime was a "deliberate act" against an officer doing his job.
He added: "Yu is clearly a very dangerous man and we welcome his conviction which sends a clear message that assaults on officers will not be tolerated in any form.
"Over a number of years there has been an increasing number of reports of assaults on officers and staff.
"This can cause physical and psychological harm to those who are dedicated public servants and coming under attack should not be part of the job."