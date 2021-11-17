Oban train services disrupted by fire near railway line
Train services between Oban and Glasgow have been disrupted by a fire near the railway line.
Network Rail Scotland said the fire between Connel Ferry and Oban broke out near a site where gas cylinders were stored.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the blaze in Oban's Mill Park Road at 08:20.
ScotRail said the fire had been extinguished and trains were starting and terminating at Taynuilt.
It said there was still a "cooling process" ongoing at the site of the fire.
ScotRail said services between Oban and Glasgow were experiencing delays and alterations, and that valid train tickets were being accepted on selected bus services.
Two fire engines had been dispatched to the blaze.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews will remain in attendance until the area is made safe."