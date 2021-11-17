BBC News

Lorna Middleton jailed for stabbing husband to death

Published
Image source, Spindrift
Image caption,
William and Lorna Middleton on their wedding day

A woman who murdered her husband in a stabbing attack at their home has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years.

Lorna Middleton, 36, stabbed William Middleton, 38, in the heart after claiming he had failed to stick up for her in a row with a stranger.

Police found Mr Middleton lying in a pool of blood at the flat in Clydebank. Two knives were lying near his body.

The court heard she told officers: "Revenge is a dish best served cold".

She later insisted she had been acting in self-defence when she carried out the attack on 26 June 2020.

But her claim was dismissed by a jury.

Mother-of-four Middleton wept as she was given a life sentence at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Clark said he had increased the minimum sentence as the killing had occurred in a "domestic setting".

The judge added: "Your evidence was that you had no memory of committing this devastating and murderous attack."

Victoria Young, defending, said: "She has displayed significant remorse, which appears genuine.

"She has struggled since being in the prison environment."

