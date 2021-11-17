Lorna Middleton jailed for stabbing husband to death
- Published
A woman who murdered her husband in a stabbing attack at their home has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years.
Lorna Middleton, 36, stabbed William Middleton, 38, in the heart after claiming he had failed to stick up for her in a row with a stranger.
Police found Mr Middleton lying in a pool of blood at the flat in Clydebank. Two knives were lying near his body.
The court heard she told officers: "Revenge is a dish best served cold".
She later insisted she had been acting in self-defence when she carried out the attack on 26 June 2020.
But her claim was dismissed by a jury.
Mother-of-four Middleton wept as she was given a life sentence at the High Court in Glasgow.
Judge Lord Clark said he had increased the minimum sentence as the killing had occurred in a "domestic setting".
The judge added: "Your evidence was that you had no memory of committing this devastating and murderous attack."
Victoria Young, defending, said: "She has displayed significant remorse, which appears genuine.
"She has struggled since being in the prison environment."