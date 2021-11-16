Parts of Scotland shaken by early hours earthquake
People in the west of Scotland have been shaken by an earthquake in the early hours of the morning.
The earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.1, happened just before 02:00.
Its epicentre was about 11 miles (18km) north west of Lochgilphead and 88 miles (142km) north west of Glasgow, according to the United States Geological Survey.
More than 30 people reported the tremor, from as far away as Edinburgh and Ballycastle in Northern Ireland.
The agency said the quake happened six miles (10km) below the Earth's surface.
'Quite frightening'
Rosemary Neagle, who lives on a farm in Kilmartin Glen near Lochgilphead, said the noise of the tremor was so loud that she initially thought something had exploded in one of her sheds.
She told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "It kept on intensifying and the house vibrated. It rumbled on for about 10 seconds afterwards, so it was quite frightening.
"I have experienced them before here but never to that extent. The house has never shook like that in the past."
Data from the British Geological Survey shows that between 200 and 300 earthquakes are detected in the UK every year, with tremors of between 3.0 and 3.9 magnitude happening on the mainland once every three years on average.