COp26: Pressure on world leaders as climate summit winds up
Pressure on world leaders to step up plans to tackle climate change is growing as COP26 negotiations wrap up.
It comes as more protests demanding tougher action on environmental issues take place in Glasgow.
Earlier Scotland's first minister said "political will and determination to deliver" were needed to keep the chance of limiting global warming to 1.5C.
However, Nicola Sturgeon has faced criticism for failing to commit to stopping the production of oil and gas.
She called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to return to the summit to push countries to go further before agreeing a final deal.
Talks went on through the night on Thursday and a new draft deal was produced on Friday morning as the UN climate talks entered their final scheduled day.
However, discussions look set to overrun from their scheduled finish time of 18:00 and could go on into Saturday.
'Death sentence'
Ms Sturgeon said the new draft deal was "slightly better" but it "still has way to go".
She added: "On the upside, there's a clear recognition that 1.5C is the goal in terms of limiting global warming. There seems to be movement on adaptation finance, there is wording on loss and damage.
The first minister added that the downside was it still did not deliver $100bn of climate finance from developed nations to vulnerable countries. But she is hopeful that this can still change.
She continued: "Although there is a recognition that 1.5C is the goal, we are way off track to actually meet that, we're still on a track for a world of 2.4C global warming. For many parts of the world that is a death sentence."
She later tweeted: "There's still time in the final hours of COP26 to make the outcome better and give us a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees - which for many across the world is the difference between survival and extinction. Let's see the political will and determination to deliver."
She called on Mr Johnson to return to the summit to help push for a deal that goes further in limiting global warming.
Ms Sturgeon said: "The reason I'm singling out Boris Johnson is not just because we're in the UK - well, it is actually because we're in the UK, because the UK is the COP presidency, and that puts a particular onus on the shoulders of the UK government."
Mr Johnson made a brief visit to the talks on Wednesday, during which he urged leaders not to sit on their hands as the world asks them to act.
'Economic scrapheap'
The first minister said on Thursday that it was "highly likely" the Scottish government would associate itself with an alliance of countries targeting an end date for oil and gas production.
She said she was "actively in discussions" with the alliance, led by Denmark and Costa Rica.
The UK has not joined, and the Scottish government is unlikely to become a full member as they do not issue offshore exploration and drilling licences and cannot decide on an end date.
However, it may become an associate member of the grouping to demonstrate its commitment to seek a transition to an economy that does not rely on fossil fuels.
Questioned on Wednesday on whether the UK would support the alliance to phase out oil and gas, the prime minister did not rule it out.
He said: "We'll look at what Denmark and Costa Rica are proposing, and I would certainly encourage everybody to move beyond coal and beyond hydrocarbons."
The UK and Scottish governments have come under fire over the potential development of the Cambo oil and gas field in the North Sea, off Shetland.
Ms Sturgeon has previously called for the UK government to subject the proposed oil field to new climate tests while stopping short of outright opposition to the development.
She said she wanted to end Scotland's reliance on fossil fuels "as fast as possible", but in a way that did not leave workers in the oil and gas sector "on the economic scrapheap".
The first minister has faced criticism for her stance.
Richard Dixon of Friends of the Earth said Ms Sturgeon was "keen to use the language of climate justice and be photographed with Greta Thunberg," but he added: "At some point her fine rhetoric has to translate into a commitment to stopping the oil and gas production that is driving the climate crisis."
And Oxfam said it was "disappointing" that the UK government had not signed up. The charity said it was an "epic contradiction" to continue to grant oil and gas licences in the North Sea".
Earlier on Friday, Oxfam staged a city centre photocall featuring world leaders dressed as firefighters attempting to cool down a burning earth with cups of water.
A Norwegian activist attending the protest, Gustav Paulsen, said: "Norway's oil fund should be used as a lighthouse to show the rest of the world how to develop alternative methods for our energy. We have the money to do it."
And Ada Lopez, from Mexico and dressed as a skeleton, said it was important an agreement was reached "because 2.4C is a straight line to doomsday".
Later delegates are expected to join climate justice activists for a rally on Finnieston Street, outside the UN blue zone.
Those represented will include indigenous people, farmers, trade unions and environmental NGOs.
They will join young people staging a Fridays For Future Strike, one week on from the march which saw thousands walk from Kelvingrove Park to George Square.
It ended with a rally during which Swedish activist Greta Thunberg branded COP26 a "failure".