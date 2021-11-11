Gas pipe network in Ayr blast estate to be ripped out
The gas pipe network around a house destroyed in an explosion is to be replaced to "reassure" the community.
Four members of a family were seriously injured in the blast at their home in Gorse Park, Kincaidston, Ayr.
Scottish Gas Network (SGN) said it was working closely with the Police and HSE to establish the cause of the explosion on 18 October.
Work to replace iron pipes with plastic on the estate is expected to begin in the week beginning 29 November.
Officials from the police and health and safety executive are working with SGN to establish the cause of the explosion.
SGN said gas remains safe to use in the area.
A spokesman for the gas distribution company said: "Having listened to the concerns from across the whole community, we've decided to convert our whole gas pipe network on the Kincaidston estate to plastic pipe to provide everyone with reassurance.
"We're now in the advanced stages of planning this significant project."
A 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were treated for serious injuries at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, and a 47-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy were also hospitalised.
Their home and three others were later demolished.
Other buildings were damaged in the explosion and residents of hundreds of properties had to wait for several days for safety inspections before they could return home.
SGN installed a temporary, above-ground, gas pipeline for homes in Kincaidston while investigations were carried out.
The pipe replacement works come after a local campaign to replace the old iron pipes.
SGA said it would write to residents within the next two weeks to provide more details, including timescales and traffic management needed while the work is carried out.