The Barras banter on COP26 and climate change
By Debbie Jackson
BBC Scotland
- Published
It would be hard to find a place more "Glasgow" than The Barras.
The area, east of Glasgow city centre, houses the popular weekend market and the iconic music venue the Barrowland ballroom.
It has survived war, fire and redevelopment. Time will tell if the area, and the city will survive the threat on everyone's minds - climate change.
It is less than three miles from the high-level talks of COP26, and the people in the cafes, stores and event spaces are all talking about it.
Alan Duff, co-owner Bill's Tool Store
Bill's Tool Store is a landmark at The Barras. It has been in Alan's family for three generations and celebrates its 75th anniversary next year.
He wants to see promises kept from COP26.
He said: "I think what they are trying to do is great... if they carry it through. If this is the 26th one, what has happened at the other 25 that hasn't worked?
"I think the penny's dropped for us at home, looking at all the plastics we use has certainly made my family realise we have to do more."
He says he would like to cut the carbon footprint of the business, but it is tricky.
"The problem we have is that more than 90% of what people buy from us is made in China or India and until these countries do something, we are stuck," he said.
"We don't manufacture enough in this country now so we have no control over it. We try to buy local and British whenever we can but there are very few suppliers."
Keith Pittaway, tour bus driver
Parked up in his tour bus outside the Barrowland ballroom music venue is driver Keith Pittaway.
He knew COP26 was going on in Glasgow when he drove the band Easy Life into town for their gig.
Keith says a lot of the acts he transports are worried about the climate and the consequences for touring.
But he can't see a solution yet.
"Don't forget you are sitting on a 26-ton bus that's using a gallon per ten miles, but you don't mind that because you've got to get from A to B.
He adds: "These things are never going to run at 700km a day on electric. It is just not going to happen."
Michael Woods, owner Saint Luke's and The Winged Ox
Saint Luke's is a newer music venue and bar around the corner from the Barrowland. It has quickly cemented itself in the hearts of Glaswegian music lovers. It had hoped to enjoy a COP26 boost but people have been avoiding the city.
Owner Michael thinks it has been a missed opportunity.
"Messaging has told people to stay away from the city but I think that's a mistake. I think they should have been embracing the event and the visitors. People make Glasgow but nobody is in Glasgow to make it."
He thinks a lot of Glaswegians have felt a bit detached from what is going on at the COP26 conference.
"We had a fringe festival called Beyond The Green over the weekend to do with sustainability and building products. But we put everything on ourselves. I think they have missed a trick in not getting everybody else in the city involved."
Sheran Lang, owner Reeta Fashions
Reeta Fashions is another Barras institution, outfitting the brides of Glasgow for the past 70 years.
Owner Sheran is proud her city has been hosting COP26 and took her 10-year-old daughter to the climate rally last weekend.
"She knows all about climate change, they have been learning about it at school and I think it's important for her to understand. I think it's really positive for the city.
"Although the big motorcades were a bit uncomfortable to see, because that doesn't really represent climate change."
Sheran is aware of the damage the fashion industry does to the environment and is happy to see her industry changing.
"A lot of our suppliers are changing the way the fabrics are being made, to make them more environmentally friendly, which is great to see."
Denise from Dengy's Deli
Denise dishes out "rolls and sausage and banter" in the east end of the city. The only thing she has noticed about COP26 being in town is that the city and even the Barras has been quiet, even at the weekend when it's usually the busiest time.
"For my kids and their kids I worry about climate change," she says. "It upsets me to see billionaires going into space when there's so much more that can be done to make things better on this planet.
"I know this is down to all of us so I am a big recycler. I buy all the different recycling bags from the council to make sure we recycle properly."
Georgia Elliot Smith from She Changes Climate
Unbeknown to the locals, some COP26 activity is merely metres away from them. Around the corner from Dengy's, in the Pipe Factory venue, a session is exploring how to get more women into the COP negotiations.
Georgia Elliot-Smith is a former UNESCO special junior envoy for youth and the environment. She is part of a a group called She Changes Climate that is trying to see at least 50% representation of women at the top table of climate negotiations - 90% at the moment are male.
She said: "We've had 25 previous COPs and yet carbon emissions are still increasing we feel we need a different mentality, a different perspective, some diversity to come up with different solutions because what we have been doing isn't working.
"We wanted to be real and part of the community and to bring people into a different Glasgow - to bring women from all over the world together to see what we can do."