Glasgow bin strike: New offer being considered by GMB members
- Published
An ongoing strike by refuse staff and street cleaners in Glasgow could be brought to an end after further talks were held between council and union leaders over the weekend.
GMB members will gather in the city's George Square later on the final day of their industrial action.
The workers have been on strike for just over a week in a dispute over pay and conditions.
The GMB said it hoped a new deal being put to members would end the action.
The local authority body Cosla had already proposed a pay rise of 5.8% for the lowest paid staff as part of a £1,062 increase for staff earning below £25,000.
The deal, for workers at all 32 Scottish councils, involves £30m from the Scottish government and £18.5m from local government.
The GMB is also looking for a Glasgow-specific deal.
Chris Mitchell, the GMB's convenor for cleansing in Glasgow, told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that as well as the offer of a 5.8% pay rise, Glasgow City Council had come up with 14 extra points that would be put to members.
"For too long there has been a breakdown in communications with the council," he said. "We've had horrendous cuts in the service - moreso after the last four years. The conditions we work in are shocking.
"We were also excluded from the £500 Covid bonus last year - quite rightly the NHS and the care workers deserved that money but I just think the Scottish government made a mistake by not including cleansing workers."
Mr Mitchell denied accusations that the two-week consultation period the GMB had announced - covering the period of COP26 when world leaders gathered for crucial climate talks - was a political stunt and said the dates were a coincidence.
"This is to do with workers standing up for what they believe in - a long time coming in Glasgow to be honest," he said. "I've been here 30 years and the demise in the service has been absolutely shocking."
He said that 14 months ago, GMB members were told they were being classed as critical workers due to the nature of their work being a health and safety issue.
"But even during that period cuts were still made," he said. "We gave the council a two-week period notice for strike action and it just happened to land on the 1st of November which was COP26."
'Unfit for purpose'
He added: "I'm hoping the 14 points will be sufficient but it will be up to the members. Some of the points that are on the table we've been waiting probably five, six years for, especially some of the facilities that we work in - they're unfit for purpose.
"I'm hoping for a resolution fairly fast so we can get Glasgow clean again and do the job that we get paid to do with respect and dignity."
If union members reject the new offer, the union is expected to ballot for a fresh strike mandate.
Glasgow City Council said discussions with the GMB were ongoing.
Last week it said it would bring in private contractors to address urgent health and safety problems, such as overflowing bins and blocked stairwells in high rise flats.