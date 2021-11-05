Calls to extend Glasgow underground hours amid safety concerns
By Connor Gillies
BBC Scotland consumer affairs correspondent
- Published
There are renewed calls to extend the hours of Scotland's only underground train system amid concerns for women's safety.
The Glasgow Subway closes at about 18:00 on a Sunday - but hours have been extended during the COP26 summit.
Thousands of people have signed an online petition calling for the move to be made permanent.
Subway operator, Strathclyde Passenger Transport (SPT), said it had not ruled out extending its hours in the future.
Campaigners, who have been calling for the operating hours to be extended for a number of years, said they felt the climate delegates were being given special treatment.
It comes amid a shortage of taxi drivers across Scotland prompting concerns over the safety of women, students and night time workers struggling to get home.
Glasgow Taxis previously told BBC Scotland it had lost a third of its drivers during the pandemic as many left the industry.
'It just makes sense'
The Young Women's Movement Scotland said opening the underground service for longer could be part of the solution in making women feel safer.
Elena Soper, national programmes manager, said: "It just makes sense. It is an easy way to travel, it's more accessible and more affordable than some of the other modes of transport.
"Frankly everyone needs this. It is ridiculous. Nothing closes early on a Sunday and neither should the Subway.
"Funnily enough, a lot of the solutions people have been asking for a very long time seem to have come in to place for COP26."
It's believed 40,000 people use the Glasgow underground system on a daily basis.
A spokeswoman said: "SPT and Subway have always supported major events in the city by extending Sunday opening hours when we can.
"We also extend our Sunday opening hours every December to accommodate Christmas shoppers which we also be doing again this year."
Glasgow's Subway system was built in 1896. It is currently undergoing its first major revamp in more than 30 years.
Glasgow MSP Pauline McNeill told BBC Scotland she wants an extension of operating hours to be seen as an "urgent" priority.
She said: "Women are concerned walking home for their safety. This would be one way to provide public transport late at night.
"During COP26 we are trying to get people to use more public transport.
"I think it pertinent now for SPT to really think about how they can bring some plans forward."
SPT has responded to the criticism but insisted the modernisation programme takes time.
The spokeswoman said: "We do recognise people's frustration with the early Sunday closures and this is something we will look at once the current Subway modernisation programme is complete.
"But at the moment the early Sunday closures are essential for the extra time it allows both our own track and tunnel maintenance staff and contractors to carry out more intensive and extensive pieces of work in the system."