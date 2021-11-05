Fans arrested over disorder at Brondby v Rangers
Arrests were made after a "violent" clash between police and supporters at the Europa League match between Rangers and Brondby in Denmark on Thursday.
Vestegnen Police said some fans of the Glasgow club had turned up to the game without a "regulated" ticket which resulted in "commotion" at the away section.
There was also fighting inside the stadium involving fans from both sides.
Four people were arrested, with charges including violence against the police.
Footage posted on social media showed Rangers fans throwing punches at officers who struck back with batons, with some fans accusing the police of using heavy-handed tactics.
A statement issued by Vestegnen Police read: "In connection with the match, there have been a few episodes between football fans and the police.
"Before the match, a group of Rangers fans tried to enter Brøndby Stadion, even though they did not have a regulated ticket.
"It caused commotion at the entrance to the away section of the stadium. After the match, there were a few episodes where rioters tried to get over to the opponent's fans, which was prevented by the police.
"A total of four people were arrested in connection with the fight. They are charged with ordinary violence or violence against the police."
The match finished in a 1-1 draw.
There was also disorder at the game between the two clubs at Ibrox last month, with Brondby fans fighting with police and stewards as they attempted to attack Rangers supporters inside the stadium.