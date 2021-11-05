'No fireworks' plea after significant gas leak in Cumbernauld
People have been asked not to set off fireworks in a part of Cumbernauld following a "significant gas escape".
Gas distribution company SGN has set up an exclusion zone and the town's Lye Brae has been closed.
Engineers are repairing a gas main, but SGN said due to the complexity of this work it could not say how long they would take to complete.
SGN said it was important households within the cordon did not light fireworks.
The company said: "We'd like to reassure the local community that our gas network remains safe and there is no risk to their safety.
"We understand there may be a number of firework displays planned for today and this evening. If you live within the exclusion, it's really important that no fireworks are set off for safety reasons.
"We're really sorry for the inconvenience this will cause."
SGN said it was aware there was a smell of gas in the area and said anyone with concerns should call the National Gas Emergency Number on 0800 111 999.