Woman charged after family hit by car in South Lanarkshire
A woman has been charged after another woman and three children were hit by a car in South Lanarkshire.
The crash took place on James Street in Carluke at about 15:10 on 27 October.
Police said the woman and one child were seriously hurt while the other children had minor injuries. All four were taken to hospital in Glasgow. The driver was not hurt.
The force confirmed that a 50-year-old woman had been charged with road traffic offences following the crash.
A spokesperson added that a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.