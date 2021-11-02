COP26: Glasgow's Horse Shoe bar customers gives their verdict Published 6 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images

The Horse Shoe Bar in Drury Street has been hearing the strong views of Glaswegians since 1884.

Every subject under the sun has been debated within these four walls.

But conversation in this Glasgow institution at the moment mainly involves the global spectacle happening down the road at the COP26 summit.

At just over 104ft, the Horse Shoe boasts the longest bar in the UK - plenty of room for customers to tell us what they think of Glasgow's moment in the world spotlight.

Image caption, Manager Michael Rogerson would love to see a good outcome from the conference

'People are not coming into town - there might be too many police'

Michael Rogerson is the general manager.

He says the bar is Glasgow's institution. He says: "Everybody knows the Horse Shoe and I thought we might get a lot of new visitors.

"But it's been extremely quiet, pretty disappointing. It's clear people are not coming into town, maybe there are too many police about. They are everywhere at every corner.

"We weren't sure what to expect, but I have staffed up for daytimes and night times but I am now having to cut back. Don't know what is going to happen at the weekend with the marches, so Saturday might be a waste of time as well."

Of the summit itself, he says: "I think it's overkill. I think the amount of money they are throwing at it is incredible. They are shutting the M8 motorway just to let Biden's cars through. Whether anything will come from it all, I don't know. But it would be nice if it did."

Image caption, Martin and Paul are oil industry workers who appreciate that things have to change

'Politicians aren't the right people to solve this'

Martin Allan from Motherwell and Paul McGregor from Clydebank work in the oil and gas industry.

"But we're glad it's coming to an end," they are quick to stress when asked about COP26.

They are steel fabricators who served their time on the Clyde, "building boats" and who now work in the North Sea. They are currently on their two weeks off.

Martin has strong feelings about the UN climate change conference.

"I think it's a great thing," he says. "It's well overdue.

"I think if you take the politicians out of it, something might be done. But it's difficult for politicians. There are oil fields in Scotland that haven't been tapped yet. It would be political suicide for any party to say we shouldn't develop them because they can't say they don't want industry or jobs.

"But someone has to make a decision about this. I think leaders need to rethink and one country needs to step forward and lead by example."

Paul is concerned about what he is leaving for his children.

"Something has to be done. Both of us have got kids and we understand we can't go on like this for their sake. We can't keep on pumping stuff into the air.

"But politicians aren't the right people to solve this. We can't keep on listening to their meaningless words. Scientists need to solve this.

"We need to listen to the scientists and do what they are telling us to do. They should never have got to COP26. It should have ended at COP1."

Image caption, Regulars Fred and Gary have noticed the pub has been quiet since the start of the summit

'I like the idea of it but it's too much'

Regular Fred comes in every lunchtime, but his buses have been affected by road closures this week.

"I would say it was a good thing that it's here. But the pub here has been quiet. Regulars are staying away."

His pal Gary is mostly positive. " I think everybody has got to agree the purpose of the conference is a great thing. But I don't understand how thousands of people have to travel from all over the world, from poor countries, using flights, trains, petrol, when we have leaders from all the major countries, scientists who could make that decision tomorrow to stop it.

"Why do we need tens of thousands of attendees? It is totally overboard. I like the idea of it but it is too much."

Image caption, Engineer David has switched from a career in oil and gas to renewable energy and Gemma is concerned about the amount of waste generated in the health service

'Good actions from this will help my industry'

It's Gemma Stewart's birthday and she and partner David Hillcoat are in town for lunch.

David is an engineer who worked in the oil and gas industry in Aberdeen until two months ago. He has crossed the divide to a low carbon engineering company. He is well aware that what is happening at the SEC about a mile away has a direct impact on his job.

"I'm fully behind what's going on down there and I just hope there's more action rather than talk. I think in terms of what I do - if there are some good actions and focuses on low carbon solutions, that will help the industry I am in.

"But the majority of the jobs in energy engineering in Scotland are probably still in oil or gas.

"It's cool to see COP26 here in my city but I feel a bit detached from it really. I don't feel particularly involved in it."

Gemma was a dental nurse, now training to be an operating department practitioner. Climate change worries her.

She says: "Working in hospitals, I see how much waste there is. It is absolutely crazy, the amount of plastic waste. Obviously that can't be helped at times. I guess I feel like it affects us all and we can all do our bit."

Image caption, Donald, Ian and Steve were struck by the heavy police presence across the city

'Police everywhere but the profile of the city is being raised'

"Steve, Ian and Donald are former business colleagues who meet here once a month to catch up.

Does the city feel different from last month? "Absolutely," says Donald. "The profile of the police in Glasgow is astronomical. They are everywhere. I noticed it as soon as I stepped off the train.

"I live in East Kilbride," adds Ian. "I have seen dozens of police vans driving to and from Jackton Police College where a lot are staying. It's a huge operation.

Steve is proud to belong to the host city: "It's fantastic for the profile of the city, but I don't expect much to come out of it because the main polluters aren't here."