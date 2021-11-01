COP26: Royals join world leaders at dinner reception
- Published
Members of the Royal Family have joined world leaders for a dinner reception at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.
A pre-recorded video message from the Queen, who was unable to attend the UN climate summit, was shown.
Prince Charles and Camilla, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, were joined by Prince William and Catherine.
A major security operation was in force as a protest took place nearby.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who hosted the event, arrived from the nearby summit venue with other guests on an electric bus after a day of opening speeches.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was also among those attending the Kelvingrove event.
About 25,000 delegates are attending the two-week summit, and thousands of activists have also travelled to Scotland's biggest city for fringe events and protests.
The Kelvingrove museum, a grand Victorian red sandstone building, usually operates as a free-to-enter council-owned attraction but has been closed since last Wednesday as preparations were made for the reception.
Security fencing and bollards were in place and large numbers of police officers were deployed.
BBC Scotland's Alasdair Keane said protesters gathered with a samba band in the neighbouring streets and at Kelvingrove Park in an attempt to make themselves heard by the leaders gathered behind the security cordons.
"So many of the activists that we are speaking to today and in the past few weeks leading up to this are speaking about COP26 being exclusionary," he said.
"That is the constant message at all of these protests. They've got banners here saying 'we are watching you'.
"They really don't feel that the people inside aren't listening to them."
The Queen, who had been scheduled to attend the summit but was advised to rest following medical checks, recorded a video message which was played to the visiting dignitaries.
In it she urged them to "rise above the politics of the moment" and achieve "true statesmanship".
The 95-year-old monarch also said she took great pride in her late husband Prince Philip and other members of the Royal Family for encouraging action on climate change.
Earlier in the day Prince William and Catherine visited the 105th Glasgow Scouts at Alexandra Sports Hub to celebrate the Scouts Promise To The Planet campaign.
They met 12-year-old COP26 ambassador Lewis Howe, who is among 26 Scouts who have been selected to showcase how ordinary people are taking action to combat climate change.
Lewis, from the 1st Laurencekirk Scouts in Aberdeenshire, has been challenging Scottish schools to cut food waste by using surplus stock to provide meals for vulnerable people.
He said: "I have been inspired by my Scouts leaders and the amazing actions of my fellow Scouts."
The Royal couple also attended a reception for the key members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and the winners and finalists of the first Earthshot Prize Awards at the Clydeside Distillery.
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.