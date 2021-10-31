COP26 bin strikes back on after pay deal rejected
Bin strikes during the COP26 climate summit will go ahead after part of a £48m offer was rejected by one union.
The walk out by cleansing and refuse staff in Glasgow will begin at 00:01 on Monday.
GMB Scotland said Glasgow City Council had failed to give members "proper time and space" to consider the offer.
Local authority body Cosla proposed a pay rise of 5.8% for the lowest paid staff as part of a £1,062 increase for staff earning below £25,000.
The deal involved £30m from the Scottish government and £18.5m from local government.
The week-long bin strike will begin on the first full day of the UN climate change summit.
The GMB, along with the Unison and Unite unions, had initially called for a £2,000 pay rise and previously rejected an £850-a-year increase for staff earning up to £25,000 from local authority umbrella body Cosla.
Unison and Unite unions suspended their industrial action and asked their members - including school cleaners, school caterers, school janitors, waste, recycling and fleet maintenance service workers - to vote on whether to accept the offer.
Glasgow City Council previously urged the workers to think again about causing disruption during a "busy and difficult time" for the city.
'Too much bad faith'
GMB Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour said: "The council has failed to give our members the proper time and space to consider the 11th hour offer from Cosla, and the fact the council moved to block strike action in the Court of Session using anti-trade union legislation, means there is too much bad faith among members towards the employer.
"Therefore, our members in cleansing have informed us that they will still proceed with the planned strike action from 00:01 Monday 1 November."
She said they had requested a meeting with the council and would work "until one-minute to midnight tonight to try and fix this".
The GMB previously denied workers were using the global climate conference as a bargaining chip but said staff had been "put in a corner" by Cosla despite their efforts during the pandemic and were "fed up of being disrespected and undervalued by the government".