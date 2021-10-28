Transphobic charges dropped against Marion Millar
Charges related to homophobic and transphobic messages on social media have been dropped against a Scottish activist.
Marion Millar, 50, was alleged to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner between October and June.
The offence was said to have been aggravated by prejudice related to sexual orientation.
The Crown has confirmed charges have been "discontinued". However, that decision could be reviewed.
Miss Millar works for For Women Scotland, a group that brought a legal challenge against the Scottish government in January over its definition of "woman" in an act to improve gender representation on public boards.
It was claimed she posted a photograph on social media of a sign where a named Scots actor was working at the time.
The charge also alleged she wrote personal and false information relating to a female police constable on social media.
However, on Thursday, Miss Millar's solicitor posted a message saying that the charges had been discontinued.
David McKie said: "My client is very pleased to have received confirmation that the case against her had been discontinued by the Crown.
"She had intended to defend the charge against her vigorously had it had proceeded to trial and this decision brings a very stressful period to an end.
"In her view, it is the right decision for a whole number of reasons, not least of which is the cost to the public purse."
Case update
He said his client had thanked her legal team, including Joanna Cherry QC, and all of her supporters.
Miss Millar, from Airdrie, made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court in August.
A further hearing had been set for October with Miss Millar granted bail.
A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: "Those directly involved have been informed of an update in this case and there is a right to call for a review of this.
"Until any review has been completed the question of whether or not there will be a prosecution remains open.
"The Crown reserves the right to proceed and will not comment further."