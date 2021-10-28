Glasgow Christmas market and lights switch-on scrapped
A Christmas market and lights switch-on in Glasgow have both been scrapped.
Organisers of the George Square market, Market Place Europe, said they could not reach a "mutually agreeable" plan with Glasgow Life to host the event.
The event was also cancelled last year due to Covid-19 - however a market at St Enoch Square will still take place.
Meanwhile Glasgow Life said it was not practical for people to gather for the switch-on due to Covid mitigations and people could watch it virtually.
The Christmas market in St Enoch Square will be open from 21 November until 23 December.
It comes after Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party was confirmed to return this year.
The event, which also will feature the return of the Edinburgh Castle fireworks display, has a reduced capacity of 30,000.
'Always over-subscribed'
Market Place Europe issued a statement on social media, saying Glasgow Loves Christmas - the festive arm of Glasgow Life - explored "every option" to make the George Square market possible.
They added: "Unfortunately we haven't been able to create a mutually agreeable plan for this venue. Many of the traders from George Square have been offered space at the St Enoch Market location."
Glasgow Loves Christmas said the Christmas switch-on event was "always massively over-subscribed" and the vast majority of people were usually unable to get tickets.
A spokesperson said: "Covid protection guidance would mean anyone attending would need to provide evidence of double vaccination making the process of getting into the event as long as the event itself.
"Instead, more buildings in the city centre are being illuminated throughout December allowing everyone the chance to enjoy the festive atmosphere of Glasgow as much as they want, soaking up the vibrant culture, nightlife, entertainment and retail Glasgow has to offer and supporting businesses during the crucial festive period."