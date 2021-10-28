Man jailed for repeated attacks on baby
- Published
A man who repeatedly attacked a baby over "100 days" of misery has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years.
William McAslan, 40, left the child with horrific injuries due to his apparent "hatred" of him.
He later complained about "all the troubled caused" when the baby had to be taken to hospital.
McAslan was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow after being convicted of assaulting the baby to his severe injury and to the danger of his life.
Prosecutors said the crime occurred on various occasions between January and April 2019.
The charge stated that McAslan struck the boy, squeezed and pressed his body, twisted and shook him as well as inflicting blunt force trauma.
He also failed to get appropriate medical help for the sick child.
Emotional consequences
Judge Michael O'Grady QC earlier stated how McAslan had put the boy through "100 days" of misery.
Sentencing him, he told McAslan: "I remarked last time of the horror and utter wickedness of what you did to the baby.
"You remain defiant and, even now, you show no remorse and accept no responsibility.
"You are unable to muster any emotion beyond any which is wholly self serving.
"I have now been appraised of the personal and physical consequences for the child.
"They are perhaps better than might have been expected - no thanks, of course, to you.
"The emotional consequences are unknown and perhaps incalculable, but are bound to be significant and possibly life-changing."
Stand naked
Jurors heard how the boy was taken to hospital from a house in Glasgow's Dalmarnock in late April 2019.
The baby's mother noticed her son's arm was "limp and swollen".
McAslan joined her, but he complained: "Look at all the trouble she has caused by taking him to hospital."
The child remained under the care of an orthopaedic surgeon until January 2020.
McAslan was also found guilty of assaulting another young boy between 2006 and 2015.
The charge included accusations that he hit the youngster and forced him to stand naked in a common close.
McAslan will be supervised for three years on his release.