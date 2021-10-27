Torrential rain causes heavy flooding in Glasgow
Torrential rain has caused heavy flooding and traffic disruption in Glasgow.
Footage posted on social media showed abandoned cars and queues of traffic on Great Western Road in the west end.
The heavy downpours also led to the cancellation of the opening night of the GlasGlow event at the Botanic Gardens.
ScotRail also cancelled some late night services and urged people to check its journey page before travelling.
Network Rail earlier said it was dealing with flooding at Bishopbriggs on the main Edinburgh - Glasgow Queen Street route, and also at Dalmuir, on the Yoker line.
The Met Office has already warned of life-threatening flooding in south-west Scotland.
It said parts could see around 100mm of rain falling by Thursday morning.
Heavy downpours are also causing disruption to cross-border rail services.
At 22:00 on Wednesday the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) had eight flood warnings in place in Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders.
In the west, Sepa issued a flood alert for Pollok Country Park in Glasgow and several road closures are in place in Paisley, Renfrewshire.
Heavy flooding was also reported around Ibrox ahead of the Rangers v Aberdeen match.