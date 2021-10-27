M74 crash leaves eight-mile queues at rush hour
A crash on the M74 in Glasgow has resulted in eight-mile queues of traffic and long delays.
The crash took place on the northbound carriageway between junctions 1-1a, near Polmadie, at about 07:30 on Wednesday.
Police and a road recovery team were called to the scene.
At its peak, motorists were waiting in queues for about 75 minutes, however the wait was reduced to just over an hour after all lanes were reopened.
Traffic Scotland said the crash site had been cleared at about 09:00.
UPDATE❗⌚08.40#M74— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 27, 2021
Lane 3 (of 3) remains closed N/B J1a-J1
Emergency services on scene
Traffic is slow from J4 - approx 75 min travel time#ExpectDelays#DriveSafe @SWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/HZNxi7nVf1
