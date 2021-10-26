Airbnb host banned for inflating price by $2,000 during COP26
- Published
An Airbnb host has been banned from taking bookings during COP26 after he hiked the cost of a lodging by $2,000.
US delegate Tan Copsey had booked the property in Glasgow well in advance of the summit, but the host emailed him with the inflated price this week.
The host said he was concerned he had "missed out on a great deal of money" after seeing the average room price increase by "400%" in the area.
Airbnb said it had "zero tolerance" for this kind of behaviour.
Originally reported in The Herald, Mr Copsey posted about his experience on social media, joking he was having a "great time" with COP26 accommodation.
He posted screenshots of a conversation with his Airbnb host, who said he would increase the cost of the lodging by £70 per night - which meant Mr Copsey would have to pay an additional £1,450 ($2,000).
One message from the host read: "I gave you the opportunity to pay an additional fee to reflect the market price for short term lets during COP26 in Glasgow.
"As you chose not to I am cancelling your booking."
Mr Copsey said he had managed to find alternative accommodation.
An Airbnb spokesperson said: "We have zero tolerance for this behaviour and have taken action against the host and blocked them from accepting other bookings during this period.
"The guest has been refunded in full and we have offered support in helping them find alternative accommodation."
'Concerning' and 'opportunistic'
Earlier this month BBC Scotland found evidence that a squeeze on available accommodation had sent prices soaring in Glasgow.
One room in the city initially advertised as £42 per night was later advertised at £1,400 per night during the summit.
Fiona Hooker, of the Stop Climate Chaos Scotland campaign, said the cost and availability of accommodation was "a huge concern" for activists hoping to attend.
And restaurateur and property owner Charan Gill called the practice "opportunistic".
He said: "You will not live off this money forever - fine, you might make an extra few hundred or thousand pounds here and there.
"At the end of the day you have to go back to your normal people, your normal market, your normal tenants who keep your bread buttered."
Airbnb told the BBC they would donate all revenue from stays in Glasgow during the summit to Zero Waste Scotland.
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.
- Why the COP26 climate summit is important MUST INCLUDE
- Simple guide to climate change MUST INCLUDE
- What will climate change look like for you? MUST INCLUDE UK
- Will the UK meet its climate targets? MUST INCLUDE UK
- How extreme weather is linked to climate change