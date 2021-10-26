Greta Thunberg to march at Glasgow climate protest
Greta Thunberg has invited Glasgow workers who plan on striking during COP26 to join her on a protest march.
The Swedish activist confirmed she would come to the city during the UN summit to take part in a climate strike on Friday 5 November.
Railway staff, council cleaners and refuse workers have said they would take industrial action during COP26.
Ms Thunberg wrote on Twitter: "Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind."
She added: "So we invite everyone, especially the workers striking in Glasgow, to join us. See you there."
The Climate Strike has been organised by Fridays for Future Scotland, which was founded by young people inspired by Ms Thunberg's activism.
The protest march will go from Kelvingrove Park in the west end of Glasgow to George Square in the city centre.
Ms Thunberg's comments came as unions representing rail and council workers confirmed their plans for strikes during the summit.
Council cleaners, janitors, refuse and recycling workers across Scotland could take industrial action from 8 November.
A joint trade union group, including Unison, Unite and the GMB, is seeking a £2,000 flat rate pay increase or 6%, whichever is greater, from Scotland's local authority umbrella body Cosla.
ScotRail could also be hit by strikes from 1 November after the RMT Union rejected the latest pay offer.
The union described the offer of a 2.5% increase this year, 2,2% in 2022 and a one-off £300 bonus for staff working during the summit as "pitiful".
Three other rail unions, Unite, Aslef and the TSSA have already accepted the offer.
The Scottish government has said it will focus on "making alternative plans for rail operations during Cop26" if a pay offer is not accepted by Wednesday.
About 120 world leaders are expected to attend the United Nations summit from 31 October to 12 November.
Greta Thunberg told the BBC this week that summits will not lead to action on climate goals unless the public demand change too.
In a wide-ranging interview ahead of COP26, she said the public needed to "uproot the system".