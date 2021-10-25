Bus strike called off after pay deal agreed
- Published
A planned strike by Stagecoach workers in the west of Scotland has been called off after a new pay deal was reached.
Bus workers covering Ayr, Kilmarnock, Ardrossan, Dumfries, Stranraer and Arran had been expected to strike later this month.
But Stagecoach West Scotland said its latest pay offer had now been agreed by its employees.
Pay deals with Stagecoach workers in other parts of Scotland have also been agreed, the firm said.
This includes workers based in Fife, Tayside and the Highlands.
Stagecoach said it would be meeting representatives of the Unite union in the coming days to discuss an outstanding dispute in the Cumbernauld area.
The Stagecoach West Scotland dispute was one of about 20 such issues between the firm and unions across the UK over pay and other related issues.