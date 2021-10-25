Ayrshire man jailed for fatal shooting of childhood friend
- Published
A man has been jailed for a minimum of 22 years for the "cold blooded" killing of his childhood friend.
James Ferguson, 44, who was also known as Garland Greene, shot Paul Cairns in the 42-year-old's home in Ardrossan, Ayrshire, in May last year.
Ferguson attempted to disguise himself behind a face mask.
But the High Court in Glasgow heard that Mr Cairns' partner, who was Ferguson's cousin, recognised the killer's eyes and voice.
Victoria Woods died before the case went to trial, but she had earlier provided recorded testimony.
'I know his eyes'
In a recording played to the court, Ms Woods recalled the shooting.
She said: "I just froze when he came in, I just froze."
Ms Woods said Ferguson, who was wearing a white face mask, blue overalls and a black beanie hat, told her partner he had been warned and then shot him in the chest.
She said she knew Ferguson was responsible adding: "He is my cousin. I know his eyes, his voice and his build."
Ms Woods said Mr Cairns and Ferguson had been friends since they were four years old.
Attempts were made to save Mr Cairns, but he did not survive.
Ferguson, from Kilwinning, Ayrshire, denied the killing but other evidence also linked him to the crime including the dumped shotgun as well as bullets that were found.
He was found guilty following the trial.
'Deliberate and callous act'
Sentencing Ferguson to life imprisonment, Lord Burns said: "You discharged the gun at point blank range. This was a premeditated and cold-blooded killing.
"Your responsibility for the murder has been established to the satisfaction of the jury on the most clearest of evidence."
Following sentencing, Police Scotland said Mr Cairns family and friends "at last have justice for what happened to him".
Det Ch Insp John Stewart said: "This was a complex inquiry and Ferguson went to great lengths to cover his tracks and conceal his identity.
"This was a deliberate and callous attack on a man who should have been safe in his own home, who was known to his killer and was indeed his friend."