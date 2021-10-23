Timothy Chiwaula: Body found in search for missing student
- Published
A body has been found in the search for a student who had been missing for over a week.
Police Scotland said the body of Timothy Chiwaula had been found in Glasgow.
He had not been seen since he left his home in the city on the evening of 11 October.
Officers received reports about 04:00 on Friday that there was a man's body in the water next to Glasgow Green.
The force said the deceased was later formally identified as Timothy Chiwaula.
It said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and that a report would be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
The 23-year-old had been studying acting at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland