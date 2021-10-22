Boy, 16, and woman critically ill after Ayr explosion
A 16-year-old boy and a 43-year-old woman are in a critical condition after the explosion that destroyed a home in Ayr on Monday.
They were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary after the blast while two other members of their family went to other hospitals.
A man, 47, is in a stable condition in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
And an 11-year-old boy, who is also stable, is being treated at the Royal Hospital for Children.
Police Scotland said a multi-agency investigation was continuing into the cause of the explosion, which happened at about 19:00.
Ch Insp Derrick Johnston, area commander for South Ayrshire, said: "Our thoughts are very much with those injured in the explosion, their families and people in the community who have been displaced from their homes. I would like to thank everyone for their patience.
"All partner agencies are working together to find out the cause but this is a complex incident and finding answers will take time. I can assure the public that we are working hard to establish the full circumstances."
Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, South Ayrshire Council, the Health and Safety Executive and SGN are all involved in the response.
Anyone with information which can help the investigation is asked to contact the police via 101.
Phone footage or private CCTV can be submitted to Police Scotland.
South Ayrshire Council said 35 properties remained cordoned off as off 15:30 on Thursday.
The council said some of the homes had been cordoned off because they had been damaged, while others had varying degrees of debris on or around the property and some were in close proximity to the blast site which is under the control of the emergency services and the utility companies.
However, 386 properties had been deemed to be safe following inspections and residents were allowed to return.
The council said the emergency services were in contact with the residents of the four homes at the epicentre of the blast which have been, or may still have to be, demolished.
Over the next few days, the council will provide a letter to households in the affected area detailing advice and further information in relation to any repairs their homes need.