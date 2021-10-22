Glasgow art school building should be 'faithfully' restored
- Published
Glasgow School of Art's fire-ravaged Mackintosh building should be "faithfully" restored, a business strategy report has found.
GSA bosses said this was the "best option" for the building, which was destroyed in a blaze in 2018.
They hope it can reopen between 2027 and 2032, following construction and renovation work.
The fire took hold as the building neared the end of a £35m restoration, after an earlier blaze in 2014.
A strategic outline business case sought input from the local community, heritage sector, Glasgow City Council, the Scottish government and GSA alumni, students and staff.
The final shortlist of deliverable options included faithful reinstatement, hybrid or a new build.
The report concluded: "The best option is to undertake a faithful reinstatement within the practical constraints of the regulatory environment, while innovating to make sure that digital technology and sustainability are at the building's heart."
It also said restoring the landmark building would act as a "catalyst for regeneration" of Glasgow's Garnethill area and Sauchiehall Street.
Investigations into the Mackintosh building fire were hit by further delays last year.
GSA director Prof Penny Macbeth, said: "The original art school building was central to the GSA's learning, teaching and research for over a century, as well as being an important part of Glasgow's cultural life and heritage.
"One of the recommendations of the Scottish Government's Culture Tourism Europe and External Affairs Committee report was that we should examine a range of options for the future of the building.
"The strategic outline business case has done just that, subjecting each of them to a rigorous analysis."