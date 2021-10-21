Police appeal for help tracing missing man Ross Wright
- Published
Police have appealed for help to trace a man reported missing from Dumbarton, but urged the public not to approach him.
Ross Wright, 26, was last seen leaving Brucehill Road on a bicycle at about 14:00 on Wednesday 13 October.
He is thought to have travelled across the central belt, including visits to Helensburgh, Blantyre and Glasgow.
Police have urged people to contact them and not to approach Mr Wright if they see him.
He is described as white, about 5ft 11in (1.8m) tall with short brown hair.
He was identified on CCTV footage from Glasgow City Centre on Saturday wearing a red hooded top and grey jogging bottoms.
Insp Samantha Glasgow said: "We want to trace Ross as quickly as possible and I'd be interested to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him since last Friday, 15 October.
"The public should not approach Ross but should report any sightings to Police Scotland immediately."