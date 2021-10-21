Home demolished following Ayr explosion
- Published
A house near the site of the explosion that destroyed a home in Ayr has been demolished to make the area safe.
South Ayrshire Council said 35 properties remained cordoned off following the blast in Gorse Park, Kincaidston, on Monday.
A spokesman said it was likely that another one or two properties may also need to be demolished.
A family of four remains in hospital following the explosion, the cause of which is yet to be determined.
A 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy are being treated for serious injuries at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
A 47-year-old man is in the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, while an 11-year-old boy is in the adjoining Royal Hospital for Children.
The council said some of the homes had been cordoned off because they had been damaged, while others had varying degrees of debris on or around the property and some were in close proximity to the blast site which is under the control of the emergency services and the utility companies.
The council confirmed that, as of 11:30 on Thursday, 303 properties had been deemed to be safe following inspections and residents were allowed to return.
Some homes outside the cordoned-off area have also been damaged by the blast or debris.
The council said a "complex exercise" was under way as it worked with emergency services to inspect homes and make as many as possible safe.
Residents should not return home unless they have been contacted by the council.
At its height, nine appliances responded to the explosion, which happened shortly after 19:00, as well as urban search and rescue teams.
The gas distribution company SGN said it would continue to work with other parties to establish the cause of the explosion.
A temporary, above-ground gas pipeline has been installed for homes in Kincaidston.
The council previously said it had been overwhelmed by donations from the public and offers of help from local businesses.
A hub for residents affected by the incident and emergency service workers has been set up at Kincaidston Community Pavilion.
Residents needing information or support should contact 0300 123 0900.