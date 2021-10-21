Man dies in Crete while trying to save grandsons
A 61-year-old Scottish man has died after saving his two grandsons from being swept out to sea off a Greek island.
It is understood the man drowned in difficult waters after rescuing the two boys in Crete.
The UK Foreign Office said it was supporting the family of a British man who had died in Crete and was in contact with the Greek authorities.
The incident happened at Gouves beach in the north of the island.
Anthee Carassava, a journalist based in Athens, told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme the man had been on holiday with his wife, daughter and two grandsons at the resort.
Choppy waters
"They simply went off for a swim and the two young boys, aged 7 and 10, ran into some choppy waters.
"The grandfather got very upset and unnerved and he went in, tried to save them. He managed to pull them out of these choppy waters... but in his bid to actually reach these rocks along the beach he simply got exhausted and it was impossible for him to get out."
Ms Carassava said that locals, including two waiters, had also jumped into the water to help the man and his two grandsons.
She added that the boys had been taken to hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.
"They saw their grandfather - a hero - effectively saving them but losing his life," she said.