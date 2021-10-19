Teenager in court over Glasgow railway station murder charge
- Published
A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of 14-year-old Justin McLaughlin in Glasgow.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, allegedly attacked him at the city's High Street station last Saturday.
The boy was found seriously injured about 15:45 and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect was also charged with assault to severe injury, threatening behaviour and having a blade in public.
He made no plea during a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court, and was remanded in custody pending further examination by Sheriff Paul Reid.
He will appear in court again within the next eight days.