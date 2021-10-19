BBC News

William Leiper: Man charged after body found in Glasgow park

Image source, Police Scotland
Image caption, William Leiper's body was discovered in August

A man has been charged after a body was found in a Glasgow park earlier this year.

William Leiper's body was discovered in Househill Park in the Pollok area of the city in August.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death, and Police Scotland said he was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

In August a man aged 40 appeared in court accused of murder in connection with the case.

