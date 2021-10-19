Woman abused girl to make money from paedophiles
A woman who sexually assaulted a two-year-old girl in a bid to make money from online paedophiles has been jailed for six years.
Abigail Kikke, 27, of Alloa, distributed indecent images of her victim and also other children, the High Court in Edinburgh heard.
Police were alerted to Kikke after she sent an image via a social media network.
She will be placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.
Judge Lord Sandison told Kikke: "This court hears every day accounts of utterly horrific behaviour, often directed against vulnerable victims.
"Some cases, however, retain their ability truly to shock and this is one of them."
Online conversation
The judge told Kikke that she would have faced a sentence of nine years imprisonment, but for her guilty pleas in the case.
Kikke had earlier admitted sexually assaulting the girl between 18 and 26 March last year at a house in Cumbernauld.
She also pleaded guilty to taking, possessing and distributing indecent images of children, including her victim.
Police caught her with 69 indecent images, with her victim appearing in 11 of them.
The court heard that Kikke had told of being offered £4,000 for images.
It also heard a man had been jailed in England for sexual offences, including cases arising from an online conversation he had with Kikke.
Defence counsel Ronnie Renucci QC said his cleint recognised she had pleaded guilty to "very serious charges".