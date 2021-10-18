Emergency crews attend explosion in Ayr housing estate
Emergency services are at the scene of an explosion in a South Ayrshire housing estate.
Local people reported hearing an explosion in the Kincaidston area of Ayr just after 19:00 on Monday.
Several residents said on social media that their houses "shook" with the noise.
The explosion appears to have destroyed at least one house in a terrace, with images showing debris strewn across the nearby ground.
The cause of the explosion is not yet known and police have warned the public to stay away.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are currently in attendance following a report of an explosion at a property on Gorse Park in Ayr shortly after 19:10 on Monday, 18 October. Emergency services are currently at the scene and we would advise people to avoid the area at the present time."
At least three Scottish fire and rescue appliances were at the scene.
Nearby Ayr St Columba Church opened up to give local people a place to go and Kincaidston community pavilion has opened to provide shelter for those who may have been evacuated from their homes