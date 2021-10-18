Emergency crews attend explosion in Ayr housing estate
- Published
Emergency services are at the scene of an explosion in a South Ayrshire housing estate.
Local people reported hearing an explosion in the Kincaidston area of Ayr just after 19:00 on Monday.
The blast appears to have destroyed at least one house in a terrace, with images showing debris strewn across the ground.
The cause of the explosion is not yet known and police warned the public to stay away.
The fire service said nine appliances and specialist resources had been sent to the scene.
Several residents said on social media that their homes "shook" with the noise.
Kerr McCann was one of the first on the scene. He was arriving home when saw a "massive plume of fire" in the sky, over a few houses.
He told the BBC: "Immediately after I felt a big bang. I knew it was an explosion. I was in the army so I know what explosions are.
"I ran up, about a quarter of a mile away... There was fire in the back garden and pretty much in where the house was.
"The house was not where it was, it was scattered about the street."
'The house has disappeared'
Mr McCann said he and other people who had run to help were removed from the area for their own safety shortly after.
He added: "The whole house has disappeared, the gable end of the other house is opened up and there's cars with windows put in from the shrapnel.
"Passing the shop on the way back I heard people saying stuff came off the shelves from the explosion."
We are currently in attendance following a report of an explosion at a property on Gorse Park in Ayr shortly after...Posted by Ayrshire Police Division on Monday, October 18, 2021
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are currently in attendance following a report of an explosion at a property on Gorse Park in Ayr shortly after 19:10 on Monday, 18 October. Emergency services are currently at the scene and we would advise people to avoid the area at the present time."
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were alerted at 19.11 on Monday 18 October to reports of a dwelling fire in Gorse Park, Ayr.
"Operations control mobilised nine appliances and specialist resources to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.
"Crews currently remain in attendance and are assisting emergency service partners."
Nearby Ayr St Columba Church opened up to give local people a place to go and Kincaidston community pavilion has opened to provide shelter for those who may have been evacuated from their homes