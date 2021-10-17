Murder inquiry after boy, 14, stabbed to death at Glasgow railway station
Police have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed at a railway station in Glasgow.
Justin McLaughlin was found seriously injured at High Street station at about 15:45 on Saturday.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police Scotland said an extensive investigation was under way and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
The teenager was a pupil at St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.
The school's head teacher, James McParland, said he was "a valued member of our community and his loss will be felt by staff and pupils alike".
Mr McParland added that additional pastoral support would be available to pupils at the school when they return on Monday morning.
The attack was described by police as "a shocking act of violence in broad daylight, which has seen a boy tragically lose his life".
Det Ch Insp Brian Geddes, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts very much remain with Justin's family and friends. His family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very difficult time, and they are being supported by specialist officers.
"Although inquiries are at an early stage, what we do know is that an incident took place at High Street train station and we are sure that there will be people who may have witnessed something in the lead up to this.
"The area would have been busy with members of the public and commuters and we are urging those who have any information, no matter how small, to get in contact with police."
British Transport Police said it would be increasing uniformed patrols in the local area in the coming days "to help reassure the travelling public".
Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information.