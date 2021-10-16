BBC News

Teenage boy seriously injured at Glasgow railway station

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after police were called to a railway station in Glasgow.

Officers received reports of an incident at High Street station at about 15:45 on Saturday.

The station and the road outside were closed to allow emergency services access.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing and urged any witnesses to get in touch.

