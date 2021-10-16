Teenage boy seriously injured at Glasgow railway station
- Published
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after police were called to a railway station in Glasgow.
Officers received reports of an incident at High Street station at about 15:45 on Saturday.
The station and the road outside were closed to allow emergency services access.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing and urged any witnesses to get in touch.
