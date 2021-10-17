COP26: Strikes and closures during Glasgow climate summit
Thousands of delegates are set to arrive in Scotland at the end of this month for the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.
But they face a city where tourist attractions are closed, rail services are cancelled and cleaners and refuse collectors are out on strike.
About 120 world leaders are expected to attend the crucial United Nations summit from 31 October to 12 November.
What will the impact be on the city itself, during talks that could bring major change for lives across the world?
Leisure disruption
Glasgow's main tourist attractions will be closed to the public for the duration of the summit, hosted at the city's SEC campus.
The Riverside Museum, Kelvingrove Museum, Gallery of Modern Art and others venues will be affected as some staff are moved to work on the city's COP26 team.
Glasgow Life, which runs culture and leisure venues for the city council, says it is necessary to support the delivery of the conference.
Venue closures
- Riverside Museum: 23 October to 15 November
- Gallery of Modern Art: 31 October to 14 November
- Kelvingrove Museum: 28 October to 14 November
- Kelvin Hall: 28 October to 1 November
- People's Palace: Ongoing closure for "essential maintenance"
The Emirates Arena sports venue will remain open, but it is expected to be busy as areas will be used for COP26 delivery.
A Glasgow Life spokeswoman said: "The significance of COP26 means that, inevitably, there will be an impact on how the city operates during the event.
"In supporting the delivery of COP26 activity, a small number of Glasgow Life venues will be closed to the public, either for part of or the duration of the conference.
"Across the wider venues we have reopened, it is our intention to minimise disruption and operate business as usual as far as possible."
Strike disruption
About 1,500 Glasgow City Council staff in refuse, cleansing, school janitorial and catering roles could strike over an ongoing pay dispute.
GMB union members rejected an £850-a-year increase for staff earning up to £25,000 a year from local authority umbrella body Cosla.
The GMB, along with with Unison and Unite unions, are calling for a £2,000 pay rise for staff.
Their call for industrial action came after council leader Susan Aitken was criticised for saying the city needed a "spruce up" before the conference.
GMB organiser Chris Mitchell said: "The eyes of the world will be on Glasgow during COP26, and our politicians now have a choice - will they fairly reward the frontline workers or will they risk embarrassing the city and the country on an international stage?"
But he denied workers were using the global climate conference as a bargaining chip.
He claimed union members had been "put in a corner" by Cosla despite their efforts during the pandemic. Cosla has said negotiations were ongoing.
Transport disruption
Rail workers are also set to go on strike during the summit, in a separate dispute from the RMT union over pay and conditions.
ScotRail staff will strike from Monday 1 November until Friday 12 November.
Staff on the Caledonian Sleeper will hold two 24-hour strikes. One from 11:59 on Sunday 31 October and one on Thursday 11 November.
Unite Scotland has also said about 1,000 workers across the Stagecoach Group had backed strike action at the end of October which would affect COP26 bus travel in central Scotland.
Roads in the city are also set to be closed from Saturday 23 October until Monday 15 November. Some roads within the SEC campus site are already closed.
Transport Scotland has warned the public to avoid the SEC area and expect delays on the M8 as this will be the main route for delegates travelling to the summit.
The area around the SEC will see the most impact and already more than 9,000 people in Glasgow's Finnieston, Anderston and Yorkhill areas have been sent letters and maps telling them how they will be affected by the road closures, parking restrictions and security measures.
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.