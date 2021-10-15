Man admits raping and murdering Glasgow pensioner
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of a pensioner who was found dead in her Glasgow home.
Jason Graham punched, kicked and stamped on Esther Brown, 67, during the violent attack in her flat in the Woodlands area of the city.
He also struck her with wood from a chair broken in the attack.
At the High Court in Glasgow judge Lord Armstrong told Graham, 30, he was guilty of "utter brutality, extreme and sustained violence".
The court heard that Graham also bought a packet of cigarettes using Ms Brown's bank card following her murder.
Ms Brown had been missing for four days before she was found on June 1.
She has been described as a "much loved and active member of the community" and was devoted to her local church.
The court heard that CCTV footage showed Graham, who was unknown to Ms Brown, going into the block of flats where the pensioner lived.
Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC said: "It is presumed Graham knocked on the door of Esther's flat and gained entry.
"He subjected her to a sustained attack, repeatedly punching, kicking and stamping on her head and body.
"He repeatedly struck her on the body with pieces of wood which came from a chair broken during the attack."
There were cuts found on her hands "which could have been sustained as she attempted to ward off blows," the court heard.
DNA evidence led to officers arresting Graham who was being monitored by police after being released from a sentence for raping a retired nurse in 2014.
Addressing Graham in court, Lord Armstrong said: "You now stand convicted of the gravest of crimes involving the most depraved actions on your part, characterised by utter brutality, extreme and sustained violence against a defenceless woman in her own home."
He deferred sentence until 12 November for reports, including on Graham's psychiatric history.
The court was earlier told Ms Brown lived alone and had a "fulfilling and rewarding life dedicated to helping others."
She was described as "exceptionally kind, passionate and caring."
'Brutal attack'
Det Sup Suzie Chow, of Police Scotland's major investigation teams, said: "Jason Graham will now have to face the consequences of his actions.
"This was a brutal attack and one that left Esther's family and the community absolutely devastated.
"The response from the local community in the aftermath of Esther's murder really demonstrated how loved and respected she was and I would like to thank them for their support, which was invaluable to the inquiry team."
Defence lawyer Brian McConnachie QC told the court Graham had "no recollection" of the attack, but has "insight" into the impact Ms Brown's death has had on the community.
He said the accused is on medication for post-traumatic stress disorder in relation to a "traumatic childhood event", and that he had consumed "a substantial" amount of alcohol on the night he broke into Ms Brown's property.
Mr McConnachie said: "It seems to be clear that the combination of the drugs and alcohol have contributed to the offences."