Covid in Scotland: Royal Alexandra Hospital restricts visiting
Visiting has been restricted at a hospital in Renfrewshire after a rise in Covid cases in the community.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde issued an "urgent" notice on Wednesday for the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.
The health board said all acute wards at the RAH, with the exception of maternity and mental health, would be limited to "essential visits" only.
Restrictions will remain in place for three weeks until Tuesday 2 November.
The board said it had become "more challenging" to separate patients and visitors on open wards, to allow social distancing and other mitigations against Covid.
NHS Greater Glasgow said in a statement: "Essential visiting arrangements will be applied flexibly and compassionately and each patient's needs considered on their own merits.
"Carers, those providing essential care or emotional support, or spiritual care are not considered to be visitors and should continue to be permitted to attend a patient in hospital."