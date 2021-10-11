Man dies after being attacked 'for no reason' in Dalry street
- Published
A 23-year-old man has died after what police believe was a random attack on a street in North Ayrshire.
The victim was walking along St Margaret Avenue in Dalry at about 21:00 on Sunday when he was assaulted by a man.
Paramedics were called out but the man died at the scene.
Police, who are appealing for witnesses, have so far only been able to describe the attacker as being white and wearing a dark-coloured jacket.
Det Insp Stephen McCulloch said: "This young man would appear to have been attacked and killed for absolutely no reason other than being in the same place as the man at the same time.
"There were a number of people in the street who came to the man's aid and called for an ambulance and we believe we have managed to speak to most of them.
"However, we would still appeal to anyone who was there but who has not yet come forward to police to get in touch.
"I'd also ask for motorists who may have dash cams to check their footage from the street around the area, maybe between 20:50 and 21:10, and to call police as well."