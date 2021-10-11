BBC News

Woman, 85, dies after car crashes into building in Irvine

Published

An 85-year-old woman has died after her car crashed into a building at a retail park in North Ayrshire.

Jean Walker was taken to hospital after the accident at the Riverway Retail Park in Irvine on Wednesday 6 October. She died on Saturday.

A 77-year-old pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened at about 09:55.

Police area appealing for anyone who was in the retail park, or has dash cam footage, to get in touch.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.