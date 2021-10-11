Woman, 85, dies after car crashes into building in Irvine
- Published
An 85-year-old woman has died after her car crashed into a building at a retail park in North Ayrshire.
Jean Walker was taken to hospital after the accident at the Riverway Retail Park in Irvine on Wednesday 6 October. She died on Saturday.
A 77-year-old pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened at about 09:55.
Police area appealing for anyone who was in the retail park, or has dash cam footage, to get in touch.
