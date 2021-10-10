BBC News

Man dies after early morning hit-and-run near Taynuilt

Published

Police believe a man who died by the side of a road in Argyll and Bute was the victim of a hit-and-run.

Officers received a report that a man had been found injured on the A85 at Kirkton, near Taynuilt, at about 01:00.

The 61-year-old was pronounced dead after the emergency services arrived at the scene.

Police believe he was hit by a vehicle on the A85 between 00:30 and 01:00 and the vehicle would be have been damaged in the collision.

They do not know if the vehicle was travelling towards Oban or Crianlarich.

Map

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and will be checking for any public and private CCTV footage.

The road remains closed to traffic and a diversion is in place.

Det Insp Scott Hamilton said: "It's imperative we find out how this man has died. His family is devastated by what has happened.

"We are working to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who was on the A85 last night to contact us. Any small piece of information could assist the investigation."

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.