Man dies after early morning hit-and-run near Taynuilt
Police believe a man who died by the side of a road in Argyll and Bute was the victim of a hit-and-run.
Officers received a report that a man had been found injured on the A85 at Kirkton, near Taynuilt, at about 01:00.
The 61-year-old was pronounced dead after the emergency services arrived at the scene.
Police believe he was hit by a vehicle on the A85 between 00:30 and 01:00 and the vehicle would be have been damaged in the collision.
They do not know if the vehicle was travelling towards Oban or Crianlarich.
Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and will be checking for any public and private CCTV footage.
The road remains closed to traffic and a diversion is in place.
Det Insp Scott Hamilton said: "It's imperative we find out how this man has died. His family is devastated by what has happened.
"We are working to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who was on the A85 last night to contact us. Any small piece of information could assist the investigation."