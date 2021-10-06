Pedestrian, 26, killed after car mounts footpath near Glasgow music venue
A woman has died after she was struck by a car after it mounted a pavement following a crash with another vehicle in Glasgow.
The 26-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which happened near the O2 Academy on Eglinton Street, at 08:45.
She was hit by a Toyota Yaris seconds after it was involved in a collision with a Mazda, near Cook Street.
The 35-year-old driver was arrested in connection with the incident.
Police Scotland said he was later released pending further inquiries.
Sgt Kenny Malaney said: "Our condolences are with the family of the lady who has died."
He added inquiries were ongoing and urged anyone with information, including any dash cam footage, to contact officers.
