Celtic Connections to return with live music in 2022
- Published
Celtic Connections is to return in January with hundreds of live performances after it was forced to go online last year due to Covid.
The 29th edition will take place in Glasgow from Thursday, 20 January to Sunday, 6 February 2022.
The 18-day programme will span traditional folk, roots, Americana, jazz, soul and world music, with more than 1,000 musicians taking part.
It will also include workshops, theatre productions, ceilidhs and exhibitions.
The opening concert, "Neath the Gloamin' Star", will feature talent from a younger generation of musicians and songwriters.
Celtic Connections creative producer Donald Shaw said the concert was "a statement of the festival's commitment to present and hold up emerging acts" and recognised what was being done by young musicians in Scotland and internationally "to carry the torch for Scots folk song into the future".
"There's no doubt that this year's festival has an added significance to it, and in the context of the last couple of years, we're eager to capture the collective human experience that is at the heart of what's been missing for people - the sharing of experiences, songs, music and stories," he said.
"What allows Celtic Connections as a festival to develop and stand out is the idea that as musicians and audiences, we can all share music, learn from one another and grow - and there is much to be learnt from the next generation."
Alan Morrison, head of music at Creative Scotland, said: "It's a delight to see Glasgow throwing open the doors to its music venues again, as Celtic Connections gets ready to rejuvenate the city with live, in-person performances.
"Last January's festival was a cultural lifeline that engaged audiences all over the world, reminding us that music has an uncanny power to draw us together, even in the darkest days of lockdown.
"The 2022 event will be an emotional return, ranging from intimate solo shows to large-scale orchestral extravaganzas, underlining the undisputable fact that Celtic Connections truly has something for everyone."
Incredible programme
Councillor David McDonald, chairman of Glasgow Life and deputy leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "Celtic Connections has played a huge part in supporting and developing talent over the decades.
"It is again putting together an incredible programme which will bring unique and compelling performances from around the world to live audiences in Glasgow, as they were meant to be seen and heard."
Last year, the digital festival attracted audiences from more than 60 countries and sold more than 27,000 tickets and passes.
The programme was made up of unique digital content from over 30 specially-commissioned projects and performances.
During the last "live" festival in January 2020 about 130,000 people attended more than 300 events. Organisers said more than 2,100 artists from around the world had taken part.
Celtic Connections was first held in 1994 and is considered to be one of Europe's top winter music festivals.