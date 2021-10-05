Celtic to face 'class action' over Boys Club abuse
- Published
Victims of historical abuse at Celtic Boys Club are planning to launch a "class action" against Celtic in one of the first cases of its kind in Scotland.
The US-style legal action could see the club face a multi-million pound damages claim.
About 25 people are involved in the bid for compensation.
Celtic said it was "continuing to deal with these sensitive matters" in conjunction with its advisers.
The club has always maintained it was separate from the Boys Club, which no longer exists.
A number of individuals have already been charged and sentenced for historic abuse at the Boys Club.
'Sincere sympathy'
This latest action aims to prove Celtic Football Club was responsible for the actions of those within the Boys Club.
A spokesman for the club said: "The club again expresses its sincere sympathy, regret and sorrow to those affected and reiterates that it will stand by its responsibilities, respecting the due process of the law."
Thompsons Solicitors, who are acting for the victims, are appealing for others to come forward.
Group proceedings were only brought in to Scots law last year. They allow groups of two or more people with the same, or similar, claims to raise a single action in the Court of Session.
In a public notice, Thompsons has appealed for victims who have not previously made a claim to come forward.
The law firm said the proceedings related to claims for compensation on behalf of those abused while playing football for Celtic Boys Club.
In 2019, Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell hit back at "misconceptions" the club had been "doing nothing" following the abuse scandal at the Boys Club.