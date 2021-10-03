Four attackers sought by police over Glasgow stabbing
- Published
Two men and two women are being sought by police after a 28-year-old man was stabbed in Glasgow city centre.
Police Scotland said they were called out to the injured man on Argyle Street after the attack in nearby Jamaica Street at 21:30 on Friday.
He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to stab wounds. He was in a serious but stable condition.
Police have appealed for people who saw the attack on the busy street to contact them.
Detectives said one of the suspects was wearing a grey hooded top and dark trousers, while the other wore a grey jacket, white T-shirt and jeans.
One of the women thought to be involved had long dark hair shaved at the sides and was wearing pink shorts with a black top.
The other was wearing a white jacket, black trousers and white trainers and was carrying a white plastic bag.
Det Con Stuart Mills said: "Jamaica Street was very busy at the time this man was attacked and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this serious assault, or who recognises the description of the four people responsible, to contact us."